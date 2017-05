Puri: In a major breakthrough, Odisha police on Monday arrested Bihar’s most wanted criminal Sanatan Mohanta from Chandanpur of Puri.

As per sources, there are several cases pending against him in Bihar. Since 10 years Sanatan had been hiding out to dodge the police.

Even he worked as a mistri to hide out himself in Odisha.