Bihar topper Ganesh Kumar, found involved in chit fund scam

Patna: Ganesh Kumar, who was disgraced and stripped of his intermediate arts topper title for fudging his date of birth to appear in the Class XII exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), was also involved in a Rs 15 lakh fraud in Jharkhand, sources said.

As per sources, Ganesh was an employee of the chit fund company at Giridih in Jhakhand. He escaped to Patna in 2013 after people started putting pressure on him to return the money taken by him on behalf of the chit fund company.

BSEB has lodged a case against him for concealing his age. Kumar, who had claimed to be 24, is actually 42 and the father of two children.

Last year, Rubi Rai made the headlines after she said “political science” is about cooking. This time, Kumar, the topper in humanities, stumbled over queries posed by the media on music, in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals.

Kumar, who topped Class XII boards in humanities stream, shockingly said singer Lata Mangeshkar is known as ‘Maithili Kokila’, a title bestowed on folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is from Samastipur, where his school is situated.

He also seemed to have a difficult time explaining ‘sur’, ‘taal’ and ‘matra’.