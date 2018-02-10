Bihar MLA Sarfaraz Alam quits JD-U ahead of Araria LS bypoll

Patna: In a major setback for Bihar’s ruling JD(U), its MLA and late Araria MP Mohammad Taslimuddin’s son Sarfaraz Alam on Saturday defected to the main Opposition RJD after resigning both from JD(U) and the state Assembly.

Sarfaraz Alam, the JD(U) MLA from Jokihat, will contest as an RJD candidate in the bypoll for Araria Lok Sabha constituency, slated to be held on March 11. The development, coming a day after the schedule for bypolls was announced by the Election Commission, is seen as a major morale booster for the embattled RJD, led by jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Minutes after resigning from JD(U) and the Assembly, Alam met RJD national vice-president and former CM Rabri Devi at her residence. With Devi, who is Lalu’s wife, giving the go-ahead for his candidature for the Araria seat, he joined RJD in presence of national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari.