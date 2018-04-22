National

Bihar man gets 10 years in jail for kidnapping, raping minor

Nawada: A local court has awarded 10 years of imprisonment to a man for kidnapping and raping a minor girl three years ago. It also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Om Prakash Srivastava invoked the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act yesterday to sentence Vipin Rajvanshi, a man in his early 40s, to 10 years in jail for raping the girl and five years for kidnapping her.

Both sentences would run concurrently, Additional Public Prosecutor Rajesh Kumar said. Rajvanshi, a resident of Narhat police station area of the district, had kidnapped the girl and raped her on December 4, 2015, Kumar said, adding that the victim lodged an FIR two days after the incident.

