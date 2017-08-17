Bihar floods: Death toll mounts to 98; total 93 lakh people affected

Patna: The flood situation in Bihar even worsened on Thursday as the death toll mounted to 98 due to the deluge which has affected nearly 93 lakh people in 15 districts, forced postponement of examination and cancellation of trains.

Though the Met office has forecast possibility of rain in southern Bihar for one more week, there would be less rainfall in Nepal and northern parts of Bihar.

The health department has launched a toll free number 104, officials said, adding hospitals have been directed to maintain a sufficient stock of anti-snake and anti-rabies injections.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accompanied by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh conducted an aerial survey of the marooned areas in Gopalganj, East Champaran, Sheohar and Sitamarhi districts among other areas.

Amrit said 3.59 lakh people have been rescued to safer places. Out of them, 2.13 lakh were put up in 504 relief camps in different places while 1,112 community kitchens are feeding 3.19 lakh flood victims.

Food packets are being airdropped in inundated areas while in places where flood waters have receded; they are being supplied through panchayats.

Amrit said 114 boats of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), 92 of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and 70 of the army are deployed for relief and rescue related works. Principal Secretary (Health) RK Mahajan said ‘boat ambulances’ are also being operated by the administration.

In case of shortage of doctors in primary health centres, administration would hire private doctors on payment, Mahajan added.

An East Central Railways statement said 39 trains have been cancelled as water overtopped tracks. The cancelled trains included 12235 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani till 20 August.