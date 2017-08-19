Bihar floods claim over 150 lives, Nearly 1 cr affected

Patna: The flood situation in Bihar continued to grim on Saturday as the death toll rose to 153 and nearly 1 crore people are affected.

The flood situation turned critical in 17 districts of the state, even as the Army was called in for relief and rescue operations in deluge-hit eastern Uttar Pradesh districts adjoining Nepal.

The situation, however, eased in Assam and West Bengal, where no heavy rains were reported.

A Bihar Disaster Management Department official said a total of 108 lakh people spread over 1,688 panchayats had been affected by the floods.

The highest number of 30 deaths have been reported from the worst-hit Araria district, followed by 23 in West Champaran district, 13 in Sitamarhi and 11 each in Supaul, Kishanganj and East Champaran districts.

Officials said 464,610 people have been evacuated to safer places by the Army and other rescued teams during the last five days. The government has set up 1,289 relief camps in the flood-hit district where a total of 392,654 people have taken shelter.