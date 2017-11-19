PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi son’s wedding: No band-baaja-baraat, guests to be served ‘prasad’

Sushil Modi

Patna: The wedding of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi’s older son, Utkarsh, won’t be a grand affair and the marriage will be a low-key affair and Sushil Modi has decided he will not take any dowry.

A unique invitation is being sent to guests on emails and WhatsApp declaring “no dowry is taken for this marriage”.

Besides this, there is going to be no band-baaja-baraat at the wedding and no formal welcome for guests. There will be no dance, no music and will be a plain simple affair, Sushil said. According to sources, the guests will be served “prasad” instead of a lavish meal.

The marriage will take place on December 3 in Shakha Maidan in Rajendra Nagar, Patna. Sushil Modi’s son Utkarsh works with a multinational in Bengaluru and he is getting married to a Kolkata girl in Patna.

Comments

