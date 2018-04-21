National

Bihar: 13-year-old girl kills self after father rapes her

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
suicide

Bettiah: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter following which she committed suicide in Bihar’s West Champaran district, an official said.

The girl’s body was found yesterday hanging from the ceiling at her house in a village which comes under the jurisdiction of Majhaulia police station, Superintendent of Police said. Police sources said an FIR was lodged on the basis of the statement of the mother of the girl.

A panchayat meeting was held at the request of the girl and her mother on her sexual exploitation around a week ago, and her father was rebuked at the meeting, the sources said. After the meeting, the girl was mentally disturbed and she ran away from the village on Wednesday. She was brought back by family members but after a few days she committed suicide, the sources said.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
7.6K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
Pm modi Pm modi
841
Headlines

PM Modi to meet German Chancellor Merkel on April 20
Car-accident Car-accident
748
Headlines

Three of family killed in road accident
To Top