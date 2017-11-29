International

I am biggest supporter of LeT, they like me too: Pervez Musharraf

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pervez Musharraf

Dubai: Calling himself the “biggest supporter” of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group and its founder Hafiz Saeed, Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf said he backs the terror outfit’s role in pressuring the Indian army in Kashmir.

The statement was made during a televised interview related to Musharraf’s recently announced 23-party grand alliance and the aftermath of the botched Faizabad operation.

“The LeT and the Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) are fond of me,’ he said. When asked if he “liked” JuD chief Hafiz Seed too, Musharraf said, “Yes and I have met with him.”

The former president also categorically denied that LeT was involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks for which India blamed Pakistan.

Musharraf said he had banned LeT in 2002 because the situation was different then.

Over Washington’s official statement on Hafiz Saeed, he said the statement was written in a highly offensive language and termed it an “insult to Pakistan’s sovereignty.”

Last Friday, the White House said there would be repercussions for US-Pakistan relations unless Islamabad took action to detain and charge the JuD chief for allegedly masterminding the Mumbai attacks. The US had asked Pakistan to rearrest Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department.

“This language is offensive and insults Pakistan’s sovereignty… I would never accept this,” Musharraf said.

