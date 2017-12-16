Twin City

Bigger roller skating rink to open at Buddha Jayanti Park tomorrow with a tournament

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The 9th Odisha State Roller Skating Championship organized by its Apex body- Odisha Roller Skating Association in partnership with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will be held at Buddha Jayanti Park, Niladri Vihar on Sunday (tomorrow). Over 100 competitors from various districts will participate to vie for medals.

This championship will witness the introduction of first Skating track of Odisha which is 100 metre long within an area of 20,000 square feet.

Earlier a smaller track with an area of 8,000 square feet became operational at Madhusudan Park, Pokhariput.

Though newly introduced in the city through Rahagiri and Path Ustav and popularized thereafter with the twin efforts of BDA and Odisha Roller Skating Association, roller skating has come a long way as earlier the boys and girls were only practicing the game on roads.

Regular coaching classes will conducted by Odisha Skating Academy for more medals and laurel for the state team as the boys and girls are always putting up a good show and proving their potential at regional and national level championships.

