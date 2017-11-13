Headlines

Bigg Boss 11: Odia boy Shagoon eliminated from show

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Shagoon

Bhubaneswar: Lakhs of fans back in the state were left pained after the elimination of Odia contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy aka Shagoon from reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday.

Shagoon, who has just been evicted from the Bigg Boss house along with Mehjabi Siddiqui, however, feels otherwise. “I feel I could have been there for longer. I had just become the captain, and the immunity (from nominations) is there till the eighth week, but I had already been nominated. I am not liking it much here (outside), as much in the house.”

He had shocked the viewers when during a task, the contestants were asked to reveal a secret, and he had confessed that at one point in his life, he wanted to undergo a sex-change surgery to get the person he loved.

One among the padosis, who were expected to heat things up in the house, Sabya didn’t engage in any fights or arguments, and this he feels is the reason why people didn’t vote for him. “People thought I was a silent player.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.4K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
jio cashback jio cashback
1.3K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above
sex sex
855
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top