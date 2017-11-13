Bigg Boss 11: Odia boy Shagoon eliminated from show

Bhubaneswar: Lakhs of fans back in the state were left pained after the elimination of Odia contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy aka Shagoon from reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday.

Shagoon, who has just been evicted from the Bigg Boss house along with Mehjabi Siddiqui, however, feels otherwise. “I feel I could have been there for longer. I had just become the captain, and the immunity (from nominations) is there till the eighth week, but I had already been nominated. I am not liking it much here (outside), as much in the house.”

He had shocked the viewers when during a task, the contestants were asked to reveal a secret, and he had confessed that at one point in his life, he wanted to undergo a sex-change surgery to get the person he loved.

One among the padosis, who were expected to heat things up in the house, Sabya didn’t engage in any fights or arguments, and this he feels is the reason why people didn’t vote for him. “People thought I was a silent player.