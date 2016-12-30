Big war in UP Yadav Family: Mulayam Sacks Akhilesh and Ram Gopal from party

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s biggest political family drama has now turned into a battle while Samajwadi Party(SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his rebel son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years.

SP’s general secretary Ramgopal Yadav also expelled from the party for six years

The duo was issued a show cause notice earlier for issuing their own list of candidates for the forthcoming state Assembly election, due early next year.

No one has the right to call for a national executive meet other than party chief, the SP chief added.

The SP supremo also made an appeal to all party workers not to attend the national executive meeting called by Ram Gopal, calling it unconstitutional.

On Saturday, Mulayam has called a meeting of all candidates named by him as party’s candidates.