Big jolt to Sasikala: 4 years jail in assets case, CM hopes dashed

New Delhi: AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala has been found guilty of corruption by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Sasikala will have to surrender after the top court’s verdict to serves the jail term for four years. Apart from it she is also now barred from contesting an election for the next ten years. The AIADMK General Secretary had served close to 6 months in jail earlier.

Sasikala and other accused in this case will also have to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore each. The verdict disqualifies Sasikala from becoming a legislator, and consequentially she can’t be chief minister either. This also gives caretaker Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam a huge boost in staking claim to be the legitimate successor to Jayalalithaa, who passed away in December.

The apex court set aside the Karnataka High Court judgment of May 11, 2015 which had acquitted Sasikala and former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa in the Rs 66.65 crore disproportionate assets case.

On the other hand, reacting over the Supreme Court’s verdict, Sasikala said that she is ready to fight it out. “In the past whenever Amma was in crisis, I also suffered. This time also I will take it upon me. Dharma will win,” sources said.

Notably, a case was filed in 1996 against late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, following a complaint by now BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, that she had assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.