Bid to kill liquor traders foiled, 14 held in Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: Averting a major crime in Ganjam district, police on Wednesday arrested at least 14 persons including three minors while they were busy in hatching a conspiracy to kill two liquor traders in Aska.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition including pistols, bikes, live cartridges and mobile phones were seized from their possession.

The miscreants were preparing a blueprint to assassinate Bulu Dora and Bhalu Sahu, both liquor traders.

Informing the media about the arrests, Aska Police Station IIC Santosh Kumar Jena said the accused were nabbed after police got significant information of the murder plot which was being planned by the notorious criminal Rabi Nahak from inside the jail. Rabi, the main accused in Aska liquor trader Pratap Palei murder case of November 6, 2017 had hired three ‘contract killers’ namely Danger Kalia alias Harsha Swain, Ajit Nahak alias Kalia and Bhagaban Swain to execute his plan.

We first interrogated six accused late on Tuesday night and nabbed eight more based on their information today,” said Jena on Wednesday.

The arrested juveniles would be forwarded to court today, said police.