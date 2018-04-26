Headlines

Bid to kill liquor traders foiled, 14 held in Ganjam

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhanjanagar: Averting a major crime in Ganjam district, police on Wednesday arrested at least 14 persons including three minors while they were busy in hatching a conspiracy to kill two liquor traders in Aska.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition including pistols, bikes, live cartridges and mobile phones were seized from their possession.

The miscreants were preparing a blueprint to assassinate Bulu Dora and Bhalu Sahu, both liquor traders.

Informing the media about the arrests, Aska Police Station IIC Santosh Kumar Jena said the accused were nabbed after police got significant information of the murder plot which was being planned by the notorious criminal Rabi Nahak from inside the jail. Rabi, the main accused in Aska liquor trader Pratap Palei murder case of November 6, 2017 had hired three ‘contract killers’ namely Danger Kalia alias Harsha Swain, Ajit Nahak alias Kalia and Bhagaban Swain to execute his plan.

We first interrogated six accused late on Tuesday night and nabbed eight more based on their information today,” said Jena on Wednesday.

The arrested juveniles would be forwarded to court today, said police.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

summer vacation summer vacation
4.0K
Headlines

Odisha Govt announces summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow
sex video sex video
3.2K
Headlines

Another sex video of Odia singer goes viral
Odisha Odisha
815
Headlines

IAS reshuffle: Arindam Dakua new Bolangir Collector, Vineet Bhardwaj Collector of Mayurbhanj
To Top