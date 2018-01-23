Bid to loot SBI ATM in Rourkela

Rourkela: An ATM loot bid turned fatal after fire broke out of an electrical short circuit when the looters were attempting to break the cash dispensing machine at Jagada on Nilasaila College road here on the intervening night of January 22 and January 23.

According to reports, some looters along with gas cutter set came in an auto-rickshaw and attempted to loot the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM but when they were cutting the cash dispensing machine an electrical short circuit took place and fire broke out from the machine.

Being frightened of the blaze, the looters fled from the spot leaving the auto and gas cutter set behind.

Though the ATM was damaged in their attempt, the accused failed to loot money.

Sources said, some locals who were out for morning walk in the early morning spotted smoke emission from the ATM following which they informed local police and fire brigade.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot but however the blaze was doused. Jhirpani police seized the auto and other materials used for the loot and have started an investigation into the matter.

As per preliminary investigation, we have detained one Indrajit Singh (owner of the auto) of Bisra Chhak and interrogation is underway, said a police official.