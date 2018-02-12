Bid to attack CRPF camp in Srinagar foiled, one soldier martyred

Srinagar: One CRPF personnel was martyred in an ongoing gun battle with terrorists in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area after a bid to storm CRPF headquarters earlier today was successfully thwarted by security forces.
Before daybreak, a guard spotted a few men with AK 47 rifles and bags approach a CRPF camp at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. Some of the terrorists escaped after the guard fired at them. Sources say the terrorists were trying to sneak into the CRPF camp.
A search operation was launched in the area and contacts were established with the terrorists hiding in the building and corner them.
Today’s attempt, to attack the CRPF camp comes just two days after five soldiers and a civilian were killed at Jammu’s Sunjuwan army base station. At least ten people including soldiers, women and children were also injured in the attack.