Bhupesh Baghel is new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Congress has selected Bhupesh Baghel as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

He is the state president of Congress in Chhattisgarh.

Reports said the final announcement was made after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that was held on Sunday afternoon.

Congress observer for state Mallikarjun Kharge along with PL Punia and former leader of opposition in Chhattisgarh assembly TS Singh Deo arrived here in a chartered flight to decide the name of the chief minister of the state.

They drove straight to party’s headquarters and held a brief meeting with party legislators. Baghel, who met the Congress party president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in Delhi, arrived here on Sunday morning.

The Gandhi scion held discussions with senior state leaders TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Baghel and Charan Das Mahant at his residence in the national capital on Saturday.

The state in-charge for party affairs PL Punia had already informed that the new chief minister would take oath in Raipur on Monday evening.