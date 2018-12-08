BhuFeSto holds special sessions for children with disabilities

Bhubaneswar: BhuFeSto – International Storytelling Festival, curated by Bakul Foundation, continues to be known for its unique experiences.

With the objective of promoting inclusivity and diversity, the festival curated special storytelling sessions for children with visual and hearing disabilities.

The first session at Indira Gandhi Park today was designed for the visually challenged with a focus of the performance on the use of sounds, music, onomatopoeia, and sound-scaping.

Deepa Kiran performed a musical storytelling of a popular story – Ramayana but with a twist. The children enjoyed the interesting plot with various musical instruments that aptly enriched the musical telling.

The was session attended by about 70 students and teachers of the Bhima Bhoi School for the Blind in Bhubaneswar, about 100 students and teachers of Mother’s Public School and about 130 students and teachers of Capital Girls High School, among others.

It was an interesting experience for the children from other schools as they realized how stories could be enjoyed from the sound of the storytelling.

Deepa Kiran, who assisted Bakul Foundation in curating the festival, said, “The idea was to create a special performance for the deaf and also to sensitize the hearing people to change their perception of the deafness as ‘dis-ability’ and understand their ‘cap-ability’.”

According to Sujit Mahapatra, the Festival Director of BhuFeSto, “It is really special that the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) thought of hosting a storytelling festival focusing on children to create a brand identity for Bhubaneswar, and the inclusive nature of the festival” will contribute significantly to the aspiration of Bhubaneswar to be a child friendly smart city.