Twin City

Bhubaneswar Tahsil office Amin in vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
vigilance

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance officials on Friday arrested Bhubaneswar Tahsildar office’s Amin Manaswinee Khadiratna for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1,800 from Prafulla Baral of village Dihapur under the Dhauli police station for demarcation of his ancestral land.

As per the complaint lodged by Baral, he had applied to the Tehsildar for demarcation of his ancestral gharabari (homestead) land. The Tehsildar directed Khadiratna to carry out measurement of the said land. But Khadiratna demanded Rs 2,000 for the purpose. Later, he lessened the amount to Rs 1,800 after a negotiation.

Acting on the basis of the complaint, vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught Khadiratna to take the demanded money from Baral. After taking the money, Khadiratna fled from the spot. But Vigilance officers were able to intercept her near Daya river and seized the bribed money.

