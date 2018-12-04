Bhubaneswar-Ranchi direct flight by Air India from Dec 7

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar-Ranchi direct flight by Air India from Dec 7
8

Bhubaneswar: Air India will commence direct flight service on daily basis from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar to Ranchi from December 7.

Besides, the airline will also launch direct flights from Ranchi to Kolkata and Raipur from the same date.

The Air India informed about the commencement of the services through a tweet and said that Union Minister of State Jayant Sinha will flag off the inaugural flight.

“These flight services will give seamless connectivity to major domestic and international destinations,” the airline added.

<>

Related Posts

Odisha to auction 16 mines by March 2019: Minister

Dhenkanal shelter home sexual abuse: Childline urges Odisha…

Dream Centre Shelter home MD taken on 2-day remand


</>

The flight will leave Biju Patnaik International Airport at 2 pm and reach Birsa Munda Airport at 3:15 pm. From Ranchi, the flight will leave at 7:50 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 8:50 am.

It is worth mentioning here that the Centre has decided to spend Rs 930 crore for the expansion of Bhubaneswar airport to handle the increased air passengers.

“We have committed that we will be expanding the capacity of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) from 3.5 million passengers per annum to 11.5 million per annum. A new terminal building will be constructed to handle 8 million passengers per annum,” said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey after a meeting with Odisha government officials on Monday.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.