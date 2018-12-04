Bhubaneswar-Ranchi direct flight by Air India from Dec 7

Bhubaneswar: Air India will commence direct flight service on daily basis from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar to Ranchi from December 7.

Besides, the airline will also launch direct flights from Ranchi to Kolkata and Raipur from the same date.

The Air India informed about the commencement of the services through a tweet and said that Union Minister of State Jayant Sinha will flag off the inaugural flight.

“These flight services will give seamless connectivity to major domestic and international destinations,” the airline added.

<>

#FlyAI : #airindia #allianceair is commencing daily flts from Ranchi to Raipur,Bhubaneswar & Kolkata effective 7th Dec. Honoured to welcome @jayantsinha Hon’ble MoS to flag off the inaugural flt.These flts will give seamless connectivity to major domestic and int’l destinations. pic.twitter.com/9tu5TmqtdY — Air India (@airindiain) December 3, 2018



</>

The flight will leave Biju Patnaik International Airport at 2 pm and reach Birsa Munda Airport at 3:15 pm. From Ranchi, the flight will leave at 7:50 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 8:50 am.

It is worth mentioning here that the Centre has decided to spend Rs 930 crore for the expansion of Bhubaneswar airport to handle the increased air passengers.

“We have committed that we will be expanding the capacity of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) from 3.5 million passengers per annum to 11.5 million per annum. A new terminal building will be constructed to handle 8 million passengers per annum,” said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey after a meeting with Odisha government officials on Monday.