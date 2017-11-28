Bhubaneswar Pradhan selected new ‘Kansa’ for Dhanu Jatra

Bargarh: After a daylong audition for the role of king ‘Kansa’ during Dhanu Jatra, Bhubaneswar Pradhan was selected to play the prestigious character this year.

As many as 23 artists had participated in the audition out of 30 applicants among which Bhubaneswar was selected by the five-member special jury to play the character.

The audition was held at District Primary Education Programme (DPEP) office here on Tuesday.

Bargarh district additional collector announced the name of Bhubaneswar to play the role of ‘Kansa’ with the approval of the selection committee.

He has played the role of the mythological character twice before during 1998-1999 and 1999-2000.

Kansa, the legendary king of Mathura, plays a vital role during Dhanu Jatra, the 11-day grand festival that is based on Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay, which is considered as world’s largest open-air theatre.

Significantly, Kansa can punish people with a penalty for their mistakes during the festival.

During the festival, Bargarh becomes the city of Mathura, the river Jeera becomes the Yamuna and Ambapali situated on the other side of Jeera becomes Gopapura.