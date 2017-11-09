Bhubaneswar PHD Asst Exec Engineer in Vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths today conducted raids at houses and office of Bhubaneswar Public Health Department (PHD) Assistant Executive Engineer, P. Pradeep Patra, located at six places in Bhubaneswar, Aska and Berhampur, on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

According to reports, a five-member team of Cuttack Vigilance unit conducted search operation at Patra’s Bhubaneswar residence this morning and seized bank accounts, valuable jewellery along with cash.

The anti-corruption bureau officials also raided his office with the seizure of various important documents.

A separate team of Vigilance officials conducted raids at four other houses of the accused engineer located at Aska and Berhampur in Ganjam district.

The raid was underway till this report was being filed.