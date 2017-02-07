Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017

Bhubaneswar: The four year earlier plan of Bhubaneswar new railway station to be completed by end of the year 2016 has been extended and set a target towards the completion by May 2017. The said railway station would be coming up between Macheswar and Barang as a satellite station to the one at Master Canteen here in the city.

Earlier, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) had set a target to complete the station by the end of 2016, but now it has extended the deadline to May-end.

According to the plan, the Rs 50-crore project would have nine tracks and seven platforms along with two foot over bridges. But only four tracks have been completed. Floor work of platforms is yet to be finished.

As per official sources, construction of foot over bridges will take some time. Though work of station building, staff quarters and approach road is over, technical and mechanical work is yet to be executed.

ECoR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) JP Mishra said that the work got delayed as the contract agency fixed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited failed to complete the work in time and a new contract came into operation. It is expected that work will be commissioned along with the third line work connecting Barang-Bhubaneswar by May 2017.

He said, most of the South-bound trains would originate from the new station. The New station will be close to Barang, Nandankanan, Raghunathpur, Kalarahanga and Patia. It is just 1.5 km away from Nandankanan.

The new station would have proper lighting system, parking facility and approach road. In later days, there is also plan of railways to develop washing lines in the new station.