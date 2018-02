Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express via Sambalpur flagged off

Bhubaneswar: Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday flagged off the much awaited Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express via Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda and Rourkela.

The train which will run once a week every Saturday was flagged off through video-conferencing from Railway Board, New Delhi at 6.45 am.

While train Number 20817 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express via Angul & Sambalpur City will leave Bhubaneswar at 07.10 hrs on every Saturday, train number 20818 will leave New Delhi at 17.05 hrs on every Sunday.

This train will have stoppages at Cuttack, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Anara, Gomoh, Koderma, Gaya, Mughalsarai and Kanpur Central between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi from both the directions.