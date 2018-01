Bhubaneswar: Dense fog condition prevailing in northern India affected the timing of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express as the train bearing no- 22823 has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The train which was scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar on Tuesday at 0930 hours (9.30 am) has been rescheduled to leave at 1345 hours (1.45 pm).

The train has been rescheduled due to late running of the incoming train in view of prevalent fog condition in northern parts of the country.