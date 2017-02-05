Bhubaneswar lauded with praises for child-friendly city proposals

Bhubaneswar: “Cities4kids Urban95’’, an international conference held on February 2-3 in New Delhi. During conference Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State for Urban Development, congratulated Bhubaneswar Smart City and Dr Krishan Kumar for the exemplary work and the unique Smart City Proposal with a focus on children.

Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Managing Director of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited also joined this conference.

“Cities4kids Urban95’’ was an international conference on child-friendly city, organised by Bernard van Leer Foundation (BVLF) and Confederation of Indian Industry with support from Humara Bachpan Campaign, Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Niti Ayog and National Institute of Urban Affairs.

In the conference more than 50 kids from various cities across India and Peru participated and shared their ideas of child-friendly city.

In 2010 the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) reported that more than 827 million people were living in slum-like conditions. India is the home to the largest number of children in the world; about 19 percent of the world’s children live in India.

The report also added that every fifth child in the world lives in India, thereby making it essential to put children at the centre of planning and decision making process. Designing a city from the vantage of a child is the best approach, because if a city is created for its younger citizens and their families, it will cater to all other vulnerable groups as well.

It can be said that BDA, as first step towards the Smart City programme in the state Capital, opened a child friendly smart city centre on March 4, 2016, in association with National Institute of Urban Affairs and Bernard van Leer Foundation.

On the previous day, BDA signed the MoU with the foundation at the Odisha State Secretariat in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.