Bhubaneswar city sets record; First Indian city to get APA 2017 Pierre L’Enfant International Planning Excellence Award

Bhubaneswar: After getting the tag of one of the smartest city of the country, Bhubaneswar Smart City has now received remarkable recognition in the international sphere. The Bhubaneswar Smart City Plan has been selected to be conferred with the American Planning Association’s (APA) 2017 Pierre L’Enfant International Planning Excellence Award.

It may be noted here that it is for the first time in the history of the APA awards that an Indian city has been recognized for its planning efforts. The APA award recognizes planning practices and efforts outside the United States (US) to promote communities of lasting value.

APA’s national awards program which is considered to be the profession’s highest honor has been established more than 50 years ago to recognize outstanding community plans, planning programs and initiatives, public education efforts and individuals for their leadership on planning issues.

Bhubaneswar Plan has been recognized internationally due to its vision for the future that aims to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the city of Bhubaneswar by enabling local development and making better use of technology to improve access to services.

Sources said that the nominees for the award were selected on the criteria determined by the Global Planners Network including innovation, collaboration and participation, social and economic concerns, effectiveness and results.

However, the 2017 APA National Planning Award will be honored on Monday, May 8, 2017 in New York City of United States.