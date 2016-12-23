Bhubaneswar bags ‘Best Business World Smart City’ award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar added another laurel to its new success story by bagging ‘Best Business World Smart City’ award at a conclave and awards ceremony held in New Delhi.

The Business World Smart Cities Conclave was organized by the ‘Business World’ magazine group. It is a very good platform and is one of the most definitive gatherings of Smart Cities Ecosystem where think-tank engaged in exchanging smart and sustainable ideas, innovations for development of cities into smart cities.

Many international business consultants, major Indian Industries, ministers and members from various departments attended the occasion.

However, Bhubaneswar was awarded as ‘Best Smart City’ from jury’s category. After competing with 97 others across the country, the city bagged the award for its unique smart city proposal of leadership and innovation.

On behalf of Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner Srimant Mishra received the award from Urban Development Minister Venkaiya Naidu and Union IT Minister Manoj Sinha.

Earlier the city had already bagged the top award among 100 proposed smart cities under the Centre’s flagship Smart Cities Mission.