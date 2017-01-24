Headlines

Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Express detaches from engine

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Express

Rourkela: In quite a shocking incident the engine of a weekly superfast express detached from the train body leaving everyone in disarray here in Rourkela on Tuesday.

As per sources, the engine of Bhubaneswar- New Delhi (Anand Vihar) Weekly Superfast Express which goes via Rourkela suddenly lost its attachment from the rest of its bogies here at Birajapalli area of the steel city.

After getting aware of the incident railway officials inside the engine pulled back the engine and reattached the body of the train.

“We were up front in the first bogey. When we saw that the engine had left us we jumped down from our bogey and called for help. after going to some two kilometres away from the bogey the engine came back and attached,” a local said.

Railway sources said that since the mistake is a very serious issue it will be investigated and the culprits will be punished as per law. Further details are awaited.

