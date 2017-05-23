Bhubaneswar Airport to have parallel taxi runway soon

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to improve the capacity of runway to launch several projects for flight operation from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here, the authorities have planned to construct a parallel taxi runway.

“We are facing lots of problems as we have no parallel taxi runway at the airport. Without two runways, it is impossible to take off and land the flights simultaneously. Even, we do not have a required size of land for constructing two runways at the airport,” said Bhubaneswar Airport Director Suresh Chandra Hota to the media.

“Therefore, we are planning to construct a parallel taxi runway connecting the runway. We have identified land, and the project work will begin soon,” he said.

The runway would be expanded to 10,000 feet from 9,000 feet, Hota said.

If the runway is expanded and widened, a number of firms in the aviation industry would be interested on operating flights to Bhubaneswar, he further said.

The land required for parallel taxi runway is occupied by encroachers. The BMC has been assigned for eviction of about 136 families. A sum of Rs 6 crore has been allocated for rehabilitation of the displaced people, said a airport official.