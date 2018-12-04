Bhubaneswar airport expansion: Centre to spend Rs 930 cr

Bhubaneswar: The Central government has decided to spend Rs 930 crore for the expansion of Bhubaneswar airport to handle the increased air passengers.

“We have committed that we will be expanding the capacity of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) from 3.5 million passengers per annum to 11.5 million per annum. For this, a new terminal building will be constructed to handle 8 million passengers per annum,” said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey after a meeting with Odisha government officials here on Monday.

Choubey said that the construction of the new terminal is likely to begin in July-August next year and will be completed in three years’ time.

Joint Secretary of Civil Aviation Usha Padhee said the terminal capacity will be increased as there is around 30 per cent growth in footfall of passengers at Bhubaneswar airport.

She said there is no need to acquire land for the expansion as the required land is available in the existing airport complex.