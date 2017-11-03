Bhopal student gang raped for 3 hours on way home from coaching classes

Bhopal: A 19-year-old college student returning home from coaching classes in Bhopal was tied up and gang raped by four men who assaulted her repeatedly for three hours under a bridge, allegedly taking tea and gutka (tobacco) breaks in between.

The police have been accused of keeping the horrifying crime under wraps because it took place on a day the state government marked the founding of Madhya Pradesh.

The crime took place on Tuesday evening near the Habibganj railway station, a busy area in the heart of the city. The woman, who lives an hour from Bhopal, takes a train from there every day after finishing classes to prep for civil service exams.

The student has said in her police complaint that around 7 pm, she was grabbed by one of the accused, Golu Bihari, who is out in bail in the murder of his daughter. She kicked him, after which the man called his brother-in-law Amar Ghuntu – they were together – and both dragged her towards a deserted culvert.

The woman kept kicking, screaming and fighting her attackers who, finally, hit her with a stone.

They tied her up and raped her. After 15 minutes, the woman says in her complaint, Golu Bihari left to get cigarettes and tobacco, leaving Amar with her. Golu and Amar are married to two sisters.

According to the complaint, the woman asked for something to wear as her clothes were torn. Golu Bihari allegedly went and got clothes from his house in slums nearby – and two more men.

Till 10 pm, the four men took turns to rape the woman.

When she was finally allowed to dress and leave, they took away her earrings, watch and phone.

The woman walked to a railway police post at the Habibganj station and called her parents – both in the security forces. The next morning, her father took her to a police station, and was redirected to two more. One of the policemen accused the woman of making up a “false filmy complaint”, according to her parents.

Returning from the Habibganj police station with her parents, the woman spotted two of her attackers around 500 metres from where she was raped. The family chased the two, Golu and Amar, and handed them over to the police.