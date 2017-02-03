Bhopal man murders girlfriend, buries in cemented box for two months

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a 32-year old man strangulated his live in partner and put her into a wooden box. The incident happened in Bhopal.

Akansha Sharma (28) had been strangled after which her body was placed in a wooden box. Upon that, concrete was poured to create a mausoleum of sorts in the home that she shared with Udyan Das.

The accused Udyan Das led a lavish lifestyle in Bhopal; he moved around in a Mercedes car and lived alone in his house.

According to the police Udyan first met the victim Akanksha through social media about two years ago. Akanksha left her home and telling her parents that she was moving to the US about two years back.But instead of moving to the US she came to Bhopal and started living with Udyan.

Family and friends of Akanksha claim they used to receive telephone calls from her till about two months back and when the calls stopped her father got suspicious and registered a missing persons complaint with police.

On being questioned where he had disposed off the body, Udyan revealed he had put the body in a wooden box and put cement and concrete along with water into the box to convert it into a slab. After the slab dried he converted it into his bed on the first floor of his house and used to sleep on it.

However, the motive behind the murder is still not clear even though the accused is claiming that he killed his live in partner as he suspected her of having an affair with another man.

A murder case has been registered against Udyan and parts of body extracted from the cement slab are being sent for DNA matching, said police.