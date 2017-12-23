Bhopal IAS aspirant gangrape: All 4 accused get life terms

Bhopal: Hearing the gangrape case of a 19-year-old UPSC aspirant here a fast track court today awarded life imprisonment to four accused.

The victim, daughter of a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel, was gangraped on October 31 for nearly three hours near one of the busiest areas in Bhopal- the Habibganj Railway Station shocking the nation.

On October 31, while returning from her class, who used to take the train for her coaching classes, was nabbed by a man now identified as Golu Bihari Chadhar, a history-sheeter, who pulled her in to a drain near the railway station, gagged her mouth and after sexually assaulting her, called his friends to join in.

Shockingly, the police allegedly took hours to receive her complaint and refused to investigate until she and her parents found two of the rapists and dragged them to the police station themselves.