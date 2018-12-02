Bhopal gas tragedy victims continue to languish

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Bhopal gas tragedy
11

Bhopal: The survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy are still languishing even after 34 years of the incident.

They continue to demand  proper rehabilitation and adequate  medical treatment for ailments caused by the toxic leak.

Related Posts

1 killed, 19 injured in Mumbai high-rise building fire

BJP team arrives in Kerala to assess situation on…

Need to strengthen efforts to curb child mortality rates:…

Over 15,000 people were killed in the world’s worst industrial disaster. The killer gas methyl isocyanate leaked on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984 from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) in the city.

Over  five lakh people were affected due to the toxic leak.

Various organisations fighting for gas leak survivors have been seeking proper medical care, adequate compensation and cleaning of the groundwater and soil which became contaminated after the incident.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.