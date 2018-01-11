Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for visitors

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district of Odisha reopened for visitors today after end of crocodile census.

The authorities of the sanctuary had put ban on the entry of visitors on January 3 for the annual crocodile census.

During census of birds and crocodiles, the tourists were prohibited to enter the national park, which is surrounded by Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary.

Bhitarkanika is home to many estuarine crocodiles, white crocodiles, snakes and many other species of flora and fauna.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, the crocodile population has increased this year in comparison to last year.

As many as 16 more crocodiles were seen this year taking the total number to 1,698 in the sanctuary which was designated as a National Park on 16th September, 1998.