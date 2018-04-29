Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha to remain closed from May 1

Bhubaneswar: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will remain closed three months for visitors from May 1 to July 31 in view of the breeding season of estuarine crocodiles.

informed Bimal Prasanna Acharya, Bhitarkanika Divisional Forest Officer.

Visitors would be barred from entering Bhitarkanika, Dangamala and Ragadapati forest blocks during the period, he added.

“A three-month long prohibition on the entry of tourists and visitors to the wetland site will be enforced from May 1 as the reptiles turn violent during the season and attack human for their interference in breeding,” said Acharya.

He said the closure of the park for the short period aims to ensure the safety of humans and provide a congenial environment for the crocodiles to breed.

Worth mentioning, the national park remains closed for visitors for three months every year