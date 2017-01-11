Bhitarkanika has 11 more crocs this year

Kendrapara : The number of estuarine crocodiles in the Bhitarkanika National Park has increased by 11 numbers, the annual head counting report said on Wednesday.

The number has marginally increased to 1682 this time around, 11 more than the last year’s census of 1671 crocodiles.

The national park was closed down for the tourists keeping view of the six day annual census which started from January 2.

With more than half per cent of mud bank exposed during the peak winter and favourable lunar cycle make the counting process easier so the authorities had decided to kick in the census.

Under the supervising authority head Bhitarkanika DFO Bimal Prasan Acharya and other forest officials including renowned crocodile researcher Sudhakar Kar, the counting was done.

Last year the counting report claimed that there were 1,671 salt water crocodiles including 597 hatchlings, 342 yearlings, 269 juveniles, 164 sub-adults and 299 adult crocodiles flocking the salt waters of the mangrove park.

Similarly, a midwinter head counting of migratory birds will be conducted on January 12.

Bhitarkanika is a world famous mangrove reserve with a core area of 145 square km including Bhitarkanika Wild Sanctuary, Gahirmatha Beach and Marine Sanctuary. It was declared a National Park during 1998.