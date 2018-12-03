Bhawanipatna ICDS supervisor caught taking bribe

Kalahandi: Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested Bhawanipatna ICDS Supervisor for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3500.

The accused, identified as Basanti Nayak, has been posted as the Supervisor of Integrated Child Development Service in Bhawanipatna.

According to sources, Basanti had demanded the bribe to countersignature a bill of Rs 35,000, approved for the management of an Aanganwadi centre, for three months. With no options left, Aanganwadi worker Gitanjali Nayak, of Paria village, lodged a complaint against Basanti with the anti-corruption wing.

Acting on the allegation, the sleuths laid a trap and apprehended the accused officer while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The complainant has also alleged that earlier ICDS Supervisor had taken bribe for passing the bill of Anganwadi centre management.