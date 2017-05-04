Bhakta, Pradip, Niranjan meet Rahul in Delhi

New Delhi: Pradesh Congress Committee is eyeing reformation and in this context prominent leaders of the party Bhakta Das, Pradip Majhi and Niranjan Patnaik met AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi today in Delhi. Their discussion with Rahul went over one and half hours.

While the trio are believed to have discussed the reformation needed in the party in Odisha with Rahul, the AICC vice president has said that a Congress MLA and other leaders meeting will be held in Delhi on May 6.

“There was discussion on various important matters with the party vice president. he has positively discussed the situation for need of change in party. The matter will be discussed in details later as he has called for two meetings on May 6 and 20th,” said Pradip Majhi.

While the change of Congress President for Odisha has been speculated since long now, Niranjan Patnaik, when asked if he would take over the role said if given the duty he will perform it.