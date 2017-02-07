“Bhai” upcoming Odia movie of Sidhant Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: “Bhai” is the upcoming Odia movie of Ollywood actor turned MP Sidhant Mohapatra sources said. The upcoming Odia movie Bhai will be directed by Sangram Biswal.
The film is produced by new producer Pruthiwsh Patshani and story is also done by him. The dialogue of the movie is written by Nirmal Nayak sources said.
As per sources, Sangram Biswal has already directed many Odia films like “Rakhile Shiva Mariba Kia”, “Sakala Tirtha To Charane”, “Rama Lakshman”, “Dharama Nikiti”, “To Aakhi Mo Aaina”, “I love My India” and “Lal Tuk Tuk Sadhab Bohu”.
Sidhant was recently seen in two Odia films like “God Father” and “Tamaku Dekhila Pare”. His upcoming Odia movie “Mun Khanti Odia Jhia” is the process of making.
The realese date of this movie has not clear yet.
The cast and crew are hopeful that this movie would provide wholesome entertainment to Odia cine lovers.