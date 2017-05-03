Headlines

Bhadrak Unrest: Bajrang Dal State Co-ordinator arrested

Bhadrak: Police here on Tuesday has arrested Bajrang Dal State coordinator Manas Ranjan Mohanty for his alleged involvement in the recent violence in Bhadrak town.

Police said that Mohanty was allegedly arrested for inciting violence during the unrest situation in Bhadrak area.

With the arrest of Mohanty, a total 277 number of persons have been arrested in connection with the communal incident.

Earlier, Congress Youth Wing Leader  Asim Parida alias Muna, BJP Yuva Morcha Bhadrak district General Secretary Bikash Shrestha and  Councillor of Ward-15 of Bhadrak Municipality Subhankar alias Kalia Mohapatra were arrested on similar grounds.

However, it may be noted that tension prevailed in Bhadrak town after some inflammatory posts against Hindu deities were posted on social networking site leading to uproar between two communities.

