Bhadrak road mishap: Truck driver arrested from Andhra Pradesh

Pragativadi News Service
Bhadrak:  The driver of the killer truck that mowed down five students of Ranital High school in Rahanja area of Bhadrak district on July 19 has been arrest from Andhra Pradesh, said police today.

The accused, identified as Deblam Venkatadri, was arrested by the Bhadrak police from Kabiti police limits of Srikakulam District in Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed that his truck ran over the students after the brakes of the heavy vehicle failed.

The speeding truck had run over a group of students while they were returning home from school, killing five and injuring six others.

Six others, who sustained injuries in the accident, were immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital. One among them was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

Following the incident, a group of irate locals set the truck on fire and staged a road blockade near the spot demanding compensation for the families of the deceased and medical assistance for those injured.

Expressing deep grief over the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

