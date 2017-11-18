PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Bhadrak ADMO in vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhadrak ADMO

Bhadrak: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Bhadrak ADMO Gitanjali Pattnaik for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 8,000 from the supervisor of a private security service firm to pass a bill of security personnel engaged by the agency in the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for the month of October.

Basing on information, the vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught the ADMO red-handed with possession of the illegal gratification.

The anti-graft team also searched her office chamber, government quarter and residential house at Gabasahi in Bhadrak town. The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to judicial custody.

