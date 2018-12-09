Beyonce arrives in Udaipur for Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding bash

Udaipur: American singing sensation, the Queen, Beyonce arrived in Udaipur to notch up the glam quotient at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebrations here.

Beyonce will be joined by about 60 dancers to perform in the grand musical night. The dancers are already in Udaipur since yesterday.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan attended Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur yesterday.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also among the high profile guests to have flown to India for the event.

Newlyweds Priyanka and Nick were among the first ones to fly to Udaipur. Isha was her bridesmaid during her Christian wedding ceremony that took place on December 1.

The Ambanis were among the very few who managed to attend Priyanka’s wedding in Jodhpur and Deepika-Ranveer’s reception in Mumbai around the same time.

The wedding of Isha, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand, the son of Ajay and Swati Piramal, will take place on December 12 in Mumbai. Both the families are in the city of lakes for pre-wedding celebrations scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.