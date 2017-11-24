Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev arrested on rape charges

Mumbai: Television actor Piyush Sahdev was arrested on Wednesday after a woman lodged a complaint at Mumbai’s Versova Police Station accusing him of rape.
“An First Information Report was lodged against him on November 20,” a senior police official said. “After an investigation, we arrested him on November 22. He was produced in court the same day and sent to police custody till November 27.”
Sahdev’s father Kulveer Singh Sahdev told media persons that he had no information on his arrest.
The actor is known for his roles in television shows such as Beyhadh, Meet Mila De Rabba, Geet, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.