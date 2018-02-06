Berhampur University confers doctorate on Achyuta Samanta

Berhampur: Renowned edupreneur and founder of KISS and KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta was conferred with honorary doctorate at the 22nd Convocation of Berhampur University here for his outstanding contribution in the field of education.

Dr Samanta was conferred with the doctorate by Odisha Governor Dr SC Jamir, the first honorary doctorate for Samanta from his own state. He has so far received honorary doctorate from more than 35 universities of national and international repute for his contribution in the field of education, art, culture and social services.

Expressing his gratitude over the honorary doctorate, Dr Samanta said, “I feel privileged that the honorary doctorate has been conferred on me. I am thankful to Berhampur University for the doctorate which I received for the first time from a university of Odisha.”

“I am also grateful to the Chancellor of the University and Odisha Governor Dr SC Jamir for recommending my name for the honorary doctorate. Besides, I thank the Vice-Chancellor and Syndicate members of the University,” he added.

As many as 125 students got their PhDs while five got D.Litt and LL.Ds during the convocation programme. Similarly, 31 students got gold medals for their outstanding performances.

Renowned poet Padma Shri Ramakant Rath was also conferred with the Honoreis Causa.