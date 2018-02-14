Berhampur Mayor K Madhavi disqualified for filing false affidavit

Berhampur: In a major jolt to Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Mayor K Madhavi, a local court disqualified her as corporator of the civic body on charges of submitting false affidavit about her marital status before the poll.

District and Sessions Court judge M R Das pronounced the judgement saying that Madhavi violated provisions of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act.

According to the Act, a person having two spouses cannot contest the urban local body election, the petitioner’s counsel Jagat Mohan Patnaik said.

Madhvi, a BJD leader, was elected as a corporator in 2013 and later was elected as the Mayor of the BeMC.

Former BeMC mayor and BJP leader Siba Shankar Das moved the court in 2014 and submitted that Madhavi married for a second time without divorcing her first husband.

Madhavi’s counsel Kishore Bisoi said they would appeal in the Orissa High Court.