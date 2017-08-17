Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake spills toxic foam again

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s famous Bellandur Lake was spilling toxic foam onto its streets after a week of heavy rainfall. The toxic spillage from the Bellandur lake became even worse after today’s downpour, which saw the highest rainfall for the month of August in over a decade.

Residents complained of foul smell and pollution with some claiming that the toxic froth has entered their homes. The toxic foam spilled over onto the road on Wednesday night, enveloping nearby vehicles.

Commenting on the situation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the problem will be solved in one or two years and the government is taking all necessary actions.

This foam problem has been there for a very long time. Due to heavy rain for past two days, the water level has increased and now the foam has overloaded the whole bridge. Because of this, it is difficult for commuters to drive on the road. The residents are also trying hard to solve this matter, residents claimed.

The National Green Tribunal had taken the matter on its own and earlier in April, it had directed immediate and complete shutdown of 76 polluting industries around the lake. The directive came after a mound of garbage was set on fire in February causing massive pollution in the area.

On May 18, NGT had also directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to inspect if the industries around the lake had been shut down or not. The green court also expressed displeasure over the steps taken by the different state government agencies for the restoration of the Bellandur lake.