Bengaluru’s Bellandur Lake on fire again

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s infamous Bellandur lake has yet again caught fire. Cooling operations are underway at the biggest water body of the city which caught fire on Friday.
According to media reports, Locals spotted huge clouds of smoke in the middle of the wetlands.
According to the Karnataka Lake Development Authority, the Bellandur Lake is the largest of the 262 lakes and tanks in Bengaluru and accumulates about 40 percent of the city’s sewage.
Bellandur Lake made big news last year when in August it spewed out so much toxic foam that residents living nearby complained they had to stay indoors. The lake had also caught fire last year.
The National Green Tribunal had directed the Karnataka government to fix the lakes last year, but there has been no solution yet.